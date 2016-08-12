Burke High to host viewing party for Raven Saunders

Charleston Native and Burke High School alumna Raven Saunders will compete in the Olympic finals in shot put Friday night.

Saunders automatically qualified after throwing 18.83 meters on her first attempt.

As Saunders prepared to throw the shot put ball, her friends, mentors and supporters filled her alma mater’s auditorium.

“Give me one shot girl! Give one shot!” Brenda Peart yelled at the projection screen.

Saunders will throw at 9:00 p.m.

Doors will open at the Burke High auditorium at 8:00 p.m.

The field for the women’s shot put finals in the Olympic Games on Friday night in Rio de Janeiro:

1. Valerie Adams, New Zealand, 19.74 meters

2. Christina Schwanitz, Germany, 19.18

3. Michelle Carter, USA, 19.01

4. Raven Saunders, USA, 18.83

5. Gong Lijiao, China, 18.74

6. Anita Marton, Hungary, 18.51

7. Geisa Arcanjo, Brazil, 18.27

8. Cleopatra Borel, Trinidad and Tobago, 18.20

9. Natalila Duco, Chile, 18.18

10. Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang, Cameroon, 17.92

11. Alena Abramchuk, Belarus, 17.78

12. Aliona Dubitskaya, Belarus, 17.76

