5 Around Town: A Back to School event, movie in the Park and equal rights celebration

Check out what we've got to keep you busy in this weekend's 5 Around Town. (Source: WCSC)

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend!

If you haven't made your plans yet, don't worry! We've got you covered in this week's 5 Around Town.



14th Annual First Day Festival

This weekend, you can enjoy time with friends and family around the Lowcountry, let's start with a back to school event that the entire family can enjoy!

It's time to head back to school, and to get students back in the learning spirit. The city of Charleston is putting on the 14th annual First Day Festival.



The annual back-to-school celebration is happening at the South Carolina Aquarium and Charleston Maritime Center. The event features a school supply giveaway, free boat rides, games and a farmers market.

The First Day Festival is Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Liberty Square.



Parking at the SC Aquarium and Gaillard garages will be available for $1.

For more information visit: http://www.charleston-sc.gov/index.aspx?NID=486.



The Wannamaker Summer Movie series

Enjoy watching a movie under the stars Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Wannamaker County Park!



The Wannamaker Summer Movie series continues with the movie Zootopia.



Popcorn and refreshments will be available for purchase at the snack bar. Socialized dogs on a short leash are welcome. No alcohol is permitted, but be sure to bring your lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy the Disney film.



The movie is free with a park admission fee, which is $2 per person.

For more information visit: https://www.ccprc.com/1667/Wannamaker-Movie-Night.



Pride Parade and Festival



This Saturday, Charleston Pride holding the annual Pride Parade and Festival to celebrate diversity and support equal rights.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the corners of Ann and Meeting Streets and ends at Colonial Lake.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will be this year's grand marshal.

The parade will be followed by the Pride festival in Brittlebank Park.

There will be entertainment, food vendors, live music and guest speakers!

There's no charge to attend the festival and it starts at 10 am and ends at 5 pm.

For more information visit: https://www.charlestonpride.org/

