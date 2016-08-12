Police: Teens charged with burglary after getting caught at St. Andrews Middle

Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree burglary after being caught at St. Andrews Middle School early Friday morning, police say.

Officers found the teens, 15 and 16, running down the school hallway after alarms went off around 3 a.m., according to an incident report.

They were detained by police officers as they climbed out of a first-floor window.

The teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said.

Officers have not disclosed what the teens were attempting to steal.

