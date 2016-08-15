South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper released from hospital after rollover crash

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle.

According to an incident report, the single-vehicle crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on Cooper Store Road.

A trooper was on the way to back up another trooper involved in a vehicle pursuit when he or she lost control near Queenie Road, officials say. The vehicle rolled several times, entrapping the trooper.

The trooper was removed from the cruiser and taken to an area hospital, where he or she was treated and released.

"The cause of the crash is still being investigated," a news release from the sheriff's office states. "The trooper’s name is not being released at this time."

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are working the crash for SCHP in order to avoid any conflicts of interest.

