Officer has 'long road to recovery' after being struck on I-26

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department has a long road to recovery after being struck on I-26 over the weekend.

"He suffered significant injuries...," John Blackmon with the Tri County Fraternal Order of Police said.

Officials say PFC Andrew Turner, 32, has been released from the hospital after a car struck the back of his patrol vehicle, which in turn struck him. He has been employed with the police department for eight years.

Wendy Burnett is facing a felony DUI charge after the Saturday morning accident. She is a teacher at North Charleston High School and is on paid leave after the accident, according to school district officials.

Turner was performing a traffic stop on the westbound shoulder of I-26 when the vehicle Burnett was driving struck the back of his car.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Officer Turner and his family as he begins the process of recovery and healing," the North Charleston Police Department said in a release. "The department will assist Officer Turner and his family during this most difficult time and look forward to him returning to work serving and protecting the citizens of North Charleston."

