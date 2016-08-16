Quantcast

Berkeley Co. hosts first of four active shooter training seminars

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office will hold an active shooter training seminar for citizens and business owners at Goose Creek High Tuesday evening. 

"While Berkeley County enjoys a great quality of life and safe environment to live, work and play
- there is also a need to know what to do if you encounter an active shooter situation," Sheriff Lewis said in a statement to Live 5 News. "We hope that this program will give citizens the tools to know what to do in such a situation."

The course instructors said attendees will not be awarded a certificate at the end of the class, but will leave with "knowledge and skill" to handle
an active shooter situation. 
 
Location and Dates:
Aug. 16 at Goose Creek High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. 
Aug. 23 at Cane Bay High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. 
Aug. 30 at Berkeley High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sept.16 at Stratford High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

