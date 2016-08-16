Berkeley Co. hosts first of four active shooter training seminars

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office will hold an active shooter training seminar for citizens and business owners at Goose Creek High Tuesday evening.



"While Berkeley County enjoys a great quality of life and safe environment to live, work and play

- there is also a need to know what to do if you encounter an active shooter situation," Sheriff Lewis said in a statement to Live 5 News. "We hope that this program will give citizens the tools to know what to do in such a situation."



The course instructors said attendees will not be awarded a certificate at the end of the class, but will leave with "knowledge and skill" to handle

an active shooter situation.



Location and Dates:

Aug. 16 at Goose Creek High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Cane Bay High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Berkeley High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept.16 at Stratford High School from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

