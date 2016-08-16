Quantcast

Man struck, killed by car in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Monday night.

A man was hit by a vehicle while standing on North Rhett Avenue around 11 p.m., North Charleston Police officers say. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name once his family is notified. 

No word on whether any arrests have been made. 

