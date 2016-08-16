Folly Road reopened after crews repaired damaged leak

Folly Road near Camp Road reopened Tuesday morning after crews secured a gas leak.

A leak was reported at 7:57 a.m. on the 800 block of Folly, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

SCE&G crews secured the leak and the road was reopened to traffic as of approximately 8:48 a.m., Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

The leak was caused by a third-party contractor hitting a line near Folly Road and Camp Road, SCANA spokesperson Kim Asbill said.

Charleston City firefighters along with other emergency officials also responded.

