Undercover operation at strip club nets 5 on prostitution charges

Five people are facing prostitution charges after an undercover operation at a North Charleston strip club.

The North Charleston Police Department decided to investigate Silk Stockings in North Charleston after receiving tips from Live 5 News and Crimestoppers about possible prostitution taking place there.

Undercover officers were propositioned for sex for money by four women at the location, according to Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department.

The women, Britney Pomichter of Summerville, Shenaye Ridley of Beaufort, Adrienne Pate of Timmonsville and Whitney Jones of North Charleston were charged with prostitution, as well as Silk Stockings manager Edward Bonilla.

