Georgetown County students return to school

Students in the Georgetown County School District will head back to school Wednesday.



Georgetown County Schools covers the Andrews, Carver's Bay, Georgetown and Waccamaw areas.



This year, the district is planning on teaching more than 9,000 students.

They have over 1,000 employees and administrators, along with hundreds of teachers ready to get back to work.



School start times district-wide range from 7:20 to 8:30 a.m.



