Power restored for hundreds near Belle Hall Pkway

(Source: SCE&G)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Power has been restored for hundreds of SCE&G customers in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.

SCE&G said 507 customers were without power near Belle Hall Pkway and the Jones Recreation center around 7:45 a.m.  

Power was restored before 8:40 a.m.

