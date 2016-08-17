Police: 'Most Wanted' suspect wanted for drug trafficking in custody

Charleston police say the man wanted for drug charges and featured as a Live 5 "Most Wanted" fugitive is in custody.

Anthony Harley, 34, was wanted for three counts of trafficking heroin, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Police said Harley sold heroin to an informant on three different days, March 11, 17 and 26 of 2015. Those drug deals were caught on both video and audio surveillance, he said.

According to court records, Harley has a long history of being arrested for drugs.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

