Red Cross, Live 5 News team to help Louisiana flood victims

You can join Live 5 News in helping the American Red Cross with their flood relief efforts for Louisiana.

Volunteers from the Red Cross will be in the Live 5 newsroom from 4-8 p.m. Thursday to take monetary donations via telephone.

More than 1,000 Red Cross disaster volunteers from all over the country were said to be on their way to help in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.

"Preliminary reports indicate as many as 40,000 homes are damaged, forcing thousands of people from their homes," a news release from the Red Cross states. "Those affected are being supported in numerous Red Cross and community shelters where they can find a safe place to stay and food to eat."

“Initial reports indicate responding to this disaster could cost more than $30 million,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross in South Carolina. “The Red Cross depends on the generosity of the public to support our work. We urgently need people to join us in supporting Louisiana by making a financial donation today, as well as to consider volunteering to help us provide relief on the ground.”

The phone number to call during the phone bank will be announced during our newscasts.

You can also help by texting LAFLOODS to 90999.

