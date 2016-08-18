Porter-Gaud teachers welcome students with dance video

Teachers at Porter-Gaud School have a feeling it's going to be a good year.

Instructors, cooks and even the janitor dance to Can't Stop This Feeling by pop and R&B crooner Justin Timberlake in a video welcoming students back to school on their first day.

The private school's first day of class is Thursday, according to their website.

Watch the full video here:

