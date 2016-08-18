Mall sets ban on unaccompanied youths for Friday, Saturday nights

If you're under 18, you'll soon have to accompanied by an adult on Friday and Saturday nights at Northwoods Mall.

Mall officials say their Youth Escort Policy, YEP, is set to go into effect starting Sept. 16.

Visitors 17 and under will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age after 6 p.m., mall officials say.

"The Youth Escort Policy is intended to curtail the rising number of unsupervised youth hanging out at Northwoods Mall and related disturbances occurring there on Friday and Saturday nights," a news release from the mall states.

The policy was based on feedback from retailers, customers and community partners, according to officials.

"The conduct of unsupervised youth and young adults at Northwoods Mall has created an uncomfortable atmosphere for mall visitors and an increasing safety challenge," officials add in the release.

Teens who work at the mall will be issued ID cards for work during those hours.

