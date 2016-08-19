Lowcountry colleges welcome new and returning students

Expect organized chaos around the Lowcountry this weekend.



Roads and tourist spots are expected to be tight as hundreds of families move students into dorms at College of Charleston, Charleston Southern and the Citadel.



In previous years, city parking garages have neared capacity during CofC's move in weekend.

To help with the expected congestion, the College has split up their dorm move-in days to five dorms on Saturday and five on Sunday.

Even and odd floors have different drop-off times to make buildings less crowded.

Classes begin Tuesday morning.

