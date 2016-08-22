Principal at North Charleston High School resigns

The principal at North Charleston High School is stepping down, according to Charleston County School District officials.

Citing urgent family health matters, Principal Bob Grimm submitted his resignation effective Monday.

Grimm plans on moving to Ohio.

According to a news release, Grimm has apologized to his staff for the inconvenience associated with his departure during the beginning of the school year.

This is the school district's second week of class.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.