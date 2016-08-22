Power restored for over 1,800 in West Ashley

Power has been restored for over 1,800 SCE&G customers near Glenn McConnell Pkwy.

The SCE&G website initially said the lights would be back on for 1,828 of their customers, including West Ashley High School, by 11 a.m.

Power was back on for all customers by 10:10 a.m., according to SCE&G.

At 9:45 a.m., officials at the high school said they were operating on a normal schedule despite the outage.

