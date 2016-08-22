Quantcast

Gas leak closes area of Harbor View Road

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An area of Harbor View Road is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Around 10 a.m., officials with the James Island Fire Department said the intersection of Harbor View Road and Affirmation Boulevard would be blocked for a while as SCE&G crews worked to fix the problem. 

Just before 1 p.m., the Charleston County School District said they expected the road closure to delay buses. 

As a safety precaution, firefighters have told people leaving nearby to stay indoors. 

