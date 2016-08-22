Gas leak closes area of Harbor View Road

An area of Harbor View Road is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Around 10 a.m., officials with the James Island Fire Department said the intersection of Harbor View Road and Affirmation Boulevard would be blocked for a while as SCE&G crews worked to fix the problem.

Just before 1 p.m., the Charleston County School District said they expected the road closure to delay buses.

As a safety precaution, firefighters have told people leaving nearby to stay indoors.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Harbor View Road closed at Affirmation blvd in BOTH directions to repair a gas line. Crews are on site now. — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) August 22, 2016

Due to road closure on James Island, Harbor View Rd at Affirmation Blvd, we expect buses to be delayed this afternoon.plz plan accordingly — CCSDConnects (@CCSDConnects) August 22, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.