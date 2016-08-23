Officials: Third manatee reported dead in one week in Charleston County

A manatee. This is not the manatee found dead. (Source: SCDNR)

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a third manatee was reported deceased in the Lowcountry in one week.

Investigators say someone reported seeing the manatee Tuesday morning near Awendaw. DNR staff members are searching for the carcass but have yet to find it.

The first deceased manatee was found in Shem Creek last Tuesday, and another was found off Sullivan's Island last Wednesday.

While necropsy results for the first manatee were inconclusive, Erin Weeks, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, says the 10.3 feet long manatee found off Sullivan's Island had seven deep propeller wounds on its body.

Officials are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially on the water.

DNR has posted signs in marinas to keep boaters aware of the marine wildlife in the waters, but at a meeting Tuesday morning, Rep. Chip Limehouse recommended signage specifically about manatees.

