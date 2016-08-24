Hotel developers aim to lockdown Rainbow Market building

Wednesday's Board of Architectural Review meeting is one where old Charleston meets new.

Developers want to turn the 111-year-old Rainbow Market building into a three-story, 50 room hotel.

If approved, the pink facade of Rainbow Market building will remain, but the rest of the building will come down.

At one point there was a draft to demolish the whole building, but it was shot down.

A majority of the five-member board agreed the facade is part of the historic fabric of the City Market and it should stay.

This comes a time when a lot of push back has come from the community when it comes to hotels on the peninsula.

The BAR meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and there is a chance the board will have more tweaks for developers.

