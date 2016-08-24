Man earlier reported missing found unresponsive in home

Deputies say an elderly man earlier reported missing has been found unresponsive inside his Awendaw home.

Dillard Turner, 63, was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition around 1 p.m. Wednesday after deputies said they were actively searching areas near his Seewee Road residence.

Officials said Turner hadn't been seen since 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A relative said Turner suffers from dementia, and has a history of other medical problems.

