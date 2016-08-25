FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash cleared on Hwy 176

Lanes were blocked in both ways on the 3100 block of State Road (Highway 176) in Ridgeville after a crash early Thursday morning, officials say.
The accident, which South Carolina Highway Patrol said involved injuries, has since been cleared.
Called in at 4:21 a.m., it was located near Lebanon and Whitehouse roads.
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
