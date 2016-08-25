Cruisers head to the Bahamas from Charleston amid Zika virus concerns

Thousands of passengers take the Carnival Ecstasy cruise line to the Bahamas. Never before have they needed to think about possibly contracting the Zika virus.



Just days ago, the Centers for Disease Control added the country to the list of places where the virus has been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health says there are three new confirmed cases on the Island of New Providence, which included Nassau.

Zika is contracted through mosquito bites and can pass from pregnant women to their babies.

Carnival says pregnant women who are booked have the option to switch to a different itinerary. They also have the option to receive future cruise credit or postpone their travel to a later date.



The Carnival Ecstasy returns to Charleston from the Bahamas Thursday morning and will head back again later in the day.

Everyone who gets on the ship will get a letter explaining the possible risks of the virus.

Officials say they will also have a lot of bug spray for passengers.

