Crews secure Grove Street gas leak

A gas leak on Grove Street in downtown Charleston has been secured, officials say.

Charleston firefighters, police officers and SCE&G crews were called to the 200 block of Grove Street after contractors working in the area dug into a gas line.

At 10:45 a.m., SCE&G officials said their crews would remain on scene to make repairs.

All other responders have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.