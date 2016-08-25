Quantcast

Crews secure Grove Street gas leak

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A gas leak on Grove Street in downtown Charleston has been secured, officials say. 

Charleston firefighters, police officers and SCE&G crews were called to the 200 block of Grove Street after contractors working in the area dug into a gas line.

At 10:45 a.m., SCE&G officials said their crews would remain on scene to make repairs. 

All other responders have cleared the scene. 

