Suspect flees after chase from James Island to downtown Charleston

Charleston County Sheriff's deputies have called off a search for a suspect after a chase that started on James Island and ended in downtown Charleston.

Officials say a deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Dills Bluff Road in James Island just before 11 a.m.

The driver stopped at first, but sped away as the deputy approached the vehicle, according to a news release.

Deputies chased the vehicle for about seven miles to Meeting Street, near Riker Street in downtown Charleston, where the driver stopped and then fled on foot.

A search for the driver was unsuccessful. Two other people in the SUV were detained for questioning.

No injuries were reported.

