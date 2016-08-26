One dies in Williamsburg County crash

One person died in a crash in Johnsonville Thursday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

State Troopers tell us the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Muddy Creek Road.

Authorities say the driver ran off the road and the car overturned.

The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

