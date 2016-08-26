Charleston PD investigators identify suspect in downtown shooting

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department have identified a suspect wanted for a shooting in downtown Charleston.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Myles Wesley Benjamin Taylor of Hollywood, SC. He's described as a black male, 6-foot and 160 pounds.

If you have information you are asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective.

Taylor is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for a shooting that happened on Coming Street on Friday.

The shooting happened on Coming Street, near Beaufain around 6:30 a.m.

A witness told officers she was in a car talking to the victim in a Coming Street parking lot when an armed man approached him from behind and said "empty your pockets now."

She said the victim and suspect walked down Coming, gunshots rang out, and she saw the suspect jump a fence shortly after.

The victim was later taken to MUSC with a bullet wound to each thigh.

No arrests have been made at this time, but officers were talking to three people found locked inside a room in the home where the house party was held.

Officers initially had a perimeter set up on Coming Street from Beaufain to Wentworth as they investigated.

The area has since been cleared.

Nearby Memminger Elementary was on Code Yellow lockdown for the first half hour of school as a safety precaution, Andy Pruitt with Charleston County Schools said.

School started at 8 a.m.

The Charleston Police Department's school security response team was on hand for student safety.

The shooting scene is also near the College of Charleston.

The campus was open and was on its regular schedule.

