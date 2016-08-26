Berkeley County starting campaign to find people owed child support payments

Berkeley County Family Court is launching a new campaign to find people who are owed child support money.

"The Berkeley County Family Court has collected almost $50,000 in child support payments for nearly 150 individuals but has been unable to locate them," a news release from the Berkeley County officials says. "These individuals have as little as a dollar to as much as thousands of dollars owed to them."

"While the Court has made multiple efforts to locate these individuals including through the United States Postal Service, many payments have been returned to the court as 'undeliverable,'" the news release continues. "This has prompted Clerk [Mary] Brown to utilize Berkeley County Government’s social media accounts to attempt to locate those individuals owed money."

Officials plan to feature at least two people a week on the county's social media pages in hopes they will be found.

"When located, the individuals owed money are asked to call the Berkeley County Family Court at 843-719-4516...,"the news release states.

Officials say individuals can also mail a copy of their current photo identification and updated contact information to:

Berkeley County Family Court – Child Support Division

PO Box 219

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

"If an individual is owed child support in Berkeley County and thinks she may be one of the 150 for whom payments were collected, she is encouraged to call 843-719-4516," the news release states.

