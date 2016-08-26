Charleston Animal Society looking for foster home for kitten born without eyes

A handy capable kitten in Charleston is getting a lot of love online after a Facebook post by the Charleston Animal Society.

Veterinarians say Rafaella was born without eyes.

"It doesn't change anything about this girl and her need for a foster home," the post reads."Want to help? Adopt, foster or donate."

The post has gotten over 350 shares since Thursday night.

Watch video of Rafaella here:

