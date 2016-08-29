High rip current risk remains in the Lowcountry

A high rip current risk remains in effect Monday as the National Weather Services advises beachgoers to stay out of the surf for a second straight day.



Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from the shore.

The NWS states rip currents occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar, groins, jetties and piers.



The public is advised to stay out of the surf due to life-threatening conditions, the Weather Service said.



The warning lasts through Monday evening.

