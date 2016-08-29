Area of Bacons Bridge Road reopened after crash

An area of Bacons Bridge Road was closed early Monday morning as Summerville police officers investigated a collision.

Bacons Bridge Road near Creekside mobile home park was closed from Dorchester Road, according to Summerville Police Dispatch.

The stretch of road has since been reopened.

Officers have not said whether or not injuries resulted in the crash, which was called in at 5:10 a.m.

