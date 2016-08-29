IOP firefighters pull man out of water as rip current danger continues

Authorities rescued a man off the Isle of Palms Monday.

Firefighters say the man, whose identity was not released, was caught in a strong current.

He was pulled from the water and transported to a hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Forecasters have warned of a high risk of life-threatening rip currents because of Tropical Depression Eight which is approaching the North Carolina coastline. A hazardous weather outlook statement warning of the risk is in effect through at least Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

