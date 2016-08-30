Officials: Crossing guard at Moultrie Middle hit by car

Laverne White has been employed with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office as a School Crossing Officer since November 2005. (Source: CCSO)

A Moultrie Middle School student sprang into action Tuesday morning when a crossing guard was hit by a car, a spokesman with the Charleston County School District said.

“She fell back and I just stepped into action,” said Adam Lipsky, an eighth grader. “I called 911 and asked if she was okay.”

Mount Pleasant Police say it happened around 8:20 a.m. when a vehicle “bumped” a 73-year-old crossing guard on Coleman Boulevard near Simmons Street.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office identified the crossing guard as Laverne White, who has been employed by the sheriff's office as a school crossing officer since November 2005.

“[The driver] was looking down and over to the side so I just kept an eye on her as I was walking past,” Lipsky said.

"The driver stated that her foot may have slipped off of the brake which caused her to roll forward," Inspector Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said. "The driver was given a ticket for disobeying a crossing guard."

A spokesman with the department said the speed of the vehicle was estimated between three and five miles per hour.

“It was a really hard fall actually,” Lipsky said. “She got jolted in the knee by the car and it looked like she fell really, really hard and the stop sign went back with her.”

An automated recording from the Mount Pleasant school said the long-time crossing guard has no serious or life-threatening injuries, but she is being treated at a hospital.

No students were injured in the incident.

Charles Bullard is another crossing guard at the Coleman Boulevard and Simmons Street intersection. He said he and White are usually on duty together. He feels Lipsky should get special recognition for what he did by calling 911 right away.

“Awesome. Awesome. That was awesome,” Bullard said. “Let me tell ya, I have never seen anything like that out of a kid.”

Ryan Cumback, the principal of Moultrie Middle, said the safety of students and crossing guards is extremely important.

He added these crossing guards play a significant role in the students’ lives.

“The fact she’s always out there with Mr. Charlie, greeting the kids and saying hello means a lot to them and it mean a lot to me as a Principal to know that every adult on campus is building relationships,” he said.

“She actually said have a good day and then she was unfortunately struck by a car,” Lipsky said.

While Lipsky doesn’t consider himself a hero, he said he was happy to be able to help Ms. White.

Following this incident Cumback is urging parents to take note of the drop off and pick up policies at the school. There is a designated loop off Simmons Street for students. He said it will prevent students from having to walk across busy intersections.

Andy Pruitt, spokesman with CCSD, said crossing guards are not employed by the school district, but rather law enforcement agencies.

A spokeswoman with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they handle crossing guard assignments in the schools.

