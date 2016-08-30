FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Oakley Road at US-52 reopened after dump truck overturns

Oakley Road at US-52 in Berkeley County has been reopened after South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and other officials responded to a dump truck accident.

Sand or dirt being transported by the overturned truck was spilled on the road, as shown by a photo tweeted by Trooper Matt Southern.

??Traffic Alert: Berkeley Co. Oakley Road at US 52 roadway blocked due to overturned dump truck.?? pic.twitter.com/RlRZjKdd5e — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) August 30, 2016

