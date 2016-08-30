Four arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old at house party

Kyle Shirlin, 19, was shot and killed after a robbery at a house party. (Source: Karen Shirlin)

Four have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 21 murder of a man in Goose Creek, and officers say there may be more suspects.

Riccardo Jenkins, Michael Smith and Ali Smalls are facing murder charges after a robbery resulted in the victim, 19-year-old Kyle Shirlin, being shot and killed.

Jamal White has been charged as an accessory after admitting to driving Jenkins away from the scene.

The shooting happened at a house party on Westerfield Drive, in the Cherry Hill subdivision.

"This has been an exhaustive investigation to-date and much work remains to be done," said Major John Grainger, Assistant Chief of Goose Creek Police. "We anticipate the possibility of additional arrest(s) and additional charge(s) being placed against those already in custody."

Officials initially said the contents of Shirlin's backpack were part of their investigation. Affidavits released Tuesday revealed a mason jar containing marijuana and a digital scale were inside the bag.

All defendants were booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Jenkins, Smith and Smalls were charged with murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy.

In addition, Jenkins also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was denied for all suspects Tuesday night.

