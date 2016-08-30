Coroner identifies man who drowned at Isle of Palms

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned off the Isle of Palms.

Authorities say 64-year-old Dwight Smith of Knoxville, Tenn. died at East Cooper Medical at 6:29 pm. on Monday.

The coroner's office says an emergency call for the incident came in at 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the man was caught in a strong current.

He was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital.

Forecasters have warned of a high risk of life-threatening rip currents because of Tropical Depression Eight which is approaching the North Carolina coastline.

A hazardous weather outlook statement warning of the risk is in effect through at least Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

