Coroner identifies man who drowned at Isle of Palms

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned off the Isle of Palms. 

Authorities say 64-year-old Dwight Smith of Knoxville, Tenn. died at East Cooper Medical at 6:29 pm. on Monday. 

The coroner's office says an emergency call for the incident came in at 5:30 p.m. 

Firefighters said the man was caught in a strong current.

He was pulled from the water and transported to the hospital.

Forecasters have warned of a high risk of life-threatening rip currents because of Tropical Depression Eight which is approaching the North Carolina coastline.

A hazardous weather outlook statement warning of the risk is in effect through at least Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

