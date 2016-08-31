Red Cross to hold disaster response boot camp

The American Red Cross is hosting a boot camp Wednesday to teach volunteers how to help when disaster strikes.



"In just eight hours, participants will become qualified to feed and shelf members of their community during a disaster," according to a release sent to Live 5 News.



The Disaster Responder Bootcamp will feature interactive case studies. Volunteers will learn how to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.



The responder boot camp is the first step to becoming eligible to deploy to large disasters across the country.



The course run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Cross headquarters at 2424 City Hall lane, North Charleston.

Organizers say the class is full, but another boot camp will be held on Oct. 1st.

