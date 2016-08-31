Deputies: Water works employee in construction zone struck by motorist on St. Andrews Blvd.

Deputies say a Charleston Water Works employee in a construction area marked with traffic cones and signs was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident was called in Wednesday at 5:47 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling towards the city of Charleston on St. Andrews Boulevard when she drove through cones and hit the worker, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinksy.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC with serious injuries and the driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Zelinksy said.

At approximately 7 a.m., deputies advised motorists to expect delays near the 1000 block of St. Andrews Boulevard., between Davidson Avenue and Emily Drive. Deputies said the area was clear just before 9 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.