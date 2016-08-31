Quantcast

West Ashley attempted murder suspect surrenders to police

Rainey. (Source: CPD) Rainey. (Source: CPD)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A man wanted for an attempted murder in West Ashley turned himself in to Charleston Police Wednesday morning, officials say. 

Officers say he was involved in an assault on the 700 block of Wantoot Boulevard Monday.

Nicodemus Rainey, 31, stabbed a man, according to police.

