Getting prepared as Hermine approaches

Emergency kits, evacuation plans and sandbags are among the things needed to be prepared when severe weather hits.

Emergency kits should be filled with essentials like water, medicine, non-perishable foods, a flashlight and batteries, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is also advising you to come up with an evacuation plan from your home, neighborhood and the city. Keeping cash on hand and a full tank is key during these times as well.

Sandbags can be picked up at the following places:

Charleston residents:

A limit of 15 sandbags can be picked up at the Bees Ferry Fire Station at 1985 Bees Ferry Road

A limit of 15 sandbags can be picked up at the Milford Street Public Works Operations Complex at 2150 Milford Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. Enter the first gate on the right-hand side and proceed to the rear of the complex.

Berkeley County residents:

Sandbags are now available for Berkeley County residents at the following locations:

Berkeley County Rescue Squad, 202 Factory Street, Moncks Corner, SC

Cordesville Fire Department, 1931 Highway 402, Moncks Corner, SC

Whitesville Fire Department, 115 Sunview Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC

C & B Fire Department, 509 Royle Road, Ladson, SC

Caromi Fire Department, 554 College Park Road, Ladson, SC

Huger Fire Department, 1004 United Drive, Huger, SC

Forty-One Fire Department, 1192 Forty One Road, Bonneau, SC

Lake Moultrie Fire Department, 942 Black Oak Road, Bonneau, SC

Cross Fire Department, 1007 Short Cut Road, Cross, SC

City of Hanahan, Yeamans Hall and Robinson, Hanahan, SC

The North Charleston Public Works Facility is out of sandbags. The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department is encouraging people to call their local hardware stores.

According to the Red Cross, your emergency kit should have the basic supplies listed below:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Extra batteries

First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket [Available on the Red Cross Store]

Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit. Suggested items to help meet additional needs are:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags

The American Red Cross suggests some basic steps to make sure you remain safe:

Meet with your family or household members.

Discuss how to prepare and respond to emergencies that are most likely to happen where you live, learn, work and play.

Identify responsibilities for each member of your household and plan to work together as a team.

If a family member is in the military, plan how you would respond if they were deployed.

Plan what to do in case you are separated during an emergency

Right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency, such as a fire

Outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate

Choose two places to meet:

Choose an out-of-area emergency contact person. It may be easier to text or call long distance if local phone lines are overloaded or out of service. Everyone should have emergency contact information in writing or saved on their cell phones.

Plan what to do if you have to evacuate

Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. You may choose to go to a hotel/motel, stay with friends or relatives in a safe location or go to an evacuation shelter if necessary.

Practice evacuating your home twice a year. Drive your planned evacuation route and plot alternate routes on your map in case roads are impassable.

Plan ahead for your pets. Keep a phone list of pet-friendly hotels/motels and animal shelters that are along your evacuation routes.

