Residents in Dorchester Co. scramble to find sandbags before Hermine arrives

Residents in Dorchester County are scrambling to find sandbags before Tropical Storm Hermine arrives in the Lowcountry on Friday.

“I am preparing in case of any emergency of overflowing,” Dorchester County resident Angela Creed said.

After the October 2015 flooding, Creed said she is not taking any chances.

“We lived in the neighborhood since 1970, so Hurricane Hugo and all that, but this time [the October flooding] was different because it got into my house.”

Ahead of the tropical storm, Dorchester County leaders are telling residents to check with the municipality they live in to see if they are handing out sandbags.

They can also be purchased at most hardware stores (Ace, Lowes, Home Depot, etc.).

“Those who have experienced flooding issues in the past, especially with the October storms, we would definitely try to make sure you get ahead on this and get some sandbags if necessary and/or relocate if necessary,” Old Fort Fire Department chief Edward Genthert said. “Fire departments and some other local entities might have some sandbags available for you. We do have sandbags at our station here on Ladson Road, not a whole lot because we haven’t had any delivered yet.”

“I’m very grateful that Old Fort has that,” Creed said, as firefighters loaded up her minivan.

There is only a limited supply of sandbags left from the National Guard's delivery during the October flooding.

Chief Genthert said his firefighters are happy to help load up your car so long as the leftover supplies last.

There was half a palette of sandbags and a pile of sand with empty bags at Station 1.

“Whoever wants to give us sandbags without having to buy them, we appreciate that. I am going to share that information with my neighbors,” Creed said.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hermine in Dorchester County

You can also check the Dorchester County website.

