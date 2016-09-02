Lowcountry experiences cool temperatures following Hermine

Protection starts with preparation and preparation starts with an emergency kit.

Electric company workers from outside the Lowcountry will assist local crews with reported incidents when Hermine hits the area.

Out of state crews assisting Lowcountry with Hermine

One Lowcountry school district has announced a schedule change Friday ahead of inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Hermine, while other school officials are still discussing their plans.

LOOK HERE: Early dismissals, closings & cancellations caused by Tropical Storm Hermine

City of Charleston officials are encouraging people to stay home as crews stand ready ahead of any issues caused by Tropical Storm Hermine Friday.

Charleston officials: Hunker down and know your city stands ready

Here are the road closures due to Flooding in the Lowcountry Friday.

The Lowcountry experienced some cool temperatures Saturday morning after Hermine passed through our area late Friday.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says it's the coolest morning Charleston has been in 75 days with temps throughout the area in the mid to low 60s.

Tropical Storm Hermine's impact on the Lowcountry was not as widespread as initially feared, but the storm did manage to leave damage in its wake.

In North Charleston, the downpours from Hermine set a new rainfall record of 2.22 inches.

The previous 24-hour rainfall record for the area was 1.75 inches set in 2007.

Heavy rain and wind were also reported in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties as Hermine made its way through the area.

Damage included fallen trees, downed power lines, and flooding.

Pictures in West Ashley, Summerville and St. George showed downed trees in neighborhoods with some damaging cars and homes.

West Ashley resident Jeanne Nelson, who said she is just days away from her 91st birthday, was watching television in her den when a tree fell on her house.

"All of a sudden, I just heard this terrible crash like my dishes were falling off the shelf, and it just upset me so and I didn't know what to do," Nelson said. "I came outside to see what happened and it had gone into my bathroom."

More than 23,000 homes in the Tri-County lost power Friday.

In addition, a number of road closures were announced in Charleston, North Charleston and Summerville, most of which have already been reopened.

Hermine already caused two deaths, damaged properties and left hundreds of thousands without electricity from Florida to Virginia.

It also spawned a tornado in North Carolina.

"This is not a beach weekend for anyone in the Mid-Atlantic to the northeast," said Eric Blake, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hermine rose up over the Gulf of Mexico and hit Florida on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening across Georgia.

By 2 p.m. Saturday, Hermine's top sustained winds had increased again to 70 mph (110 kph) as it moved east at 10 mph (17 kph).

The storm was centered 90 miles east of Duck, North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect as far north as Connecticut, with dangerous storm surge expected along the coast from Virginia to New Jersey. Governors all along the coast announced emergency preparations.

Forecasters said the system could strengthen back into a hurricane Monday through Wednesday as it moves on an offshore path from the waters of Maryland to Connecticut, before weakening again off New England.

The timing couldn't be worse for communities along the coast hoping for revenue from Labor Day events.

