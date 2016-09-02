SCE&G: Power restored for over 1,500 in Dorchester County

Quantcast

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Power has been restored for over 1,500 in Dorchester County, according to SCE&G. 

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, the SCE&G website showed 1,474 in the dark near Boone Hill Road and 51 near West Richardson Avenue. 

Power was back up by 8 a.m. 

SCE&G crews started arriving to work at 6:30 a.m. Friday in preparation for an expectedly long day of work in the Lowcountry. 

