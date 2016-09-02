SCE&G: Power restored for over 1,500 in Dorchester County

Power has been restored for over 1,500 in Dorchester County, according to SCE&G.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, the SCE&G website showed 1,474 in the dark near Boone Hill Road and 51 near West Richardson Avenue.

Power was back up by 8 a.m.

SCE&G crews started arriving to work at 6:30 a.m. Friday in preparation for an expectedly long day of work in the Lowcountry.

There are more than 65 SCE&G workers already at headquarters in North Charleston getting ready for the storm. — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) September 2, 2016

100 linemen from outside of the Lowcountry are coming to assist the North Charleston branch. Coming from D.C., North Carolina, and upstate. — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) September 2, 2016

