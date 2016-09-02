Charleston officials: Hunker down and know your city stands ready

City of Charleston officials encouraged people to stay home as crews stand ready ahead of any issues caused by Tropical Storm Hermine Friday.

"We're asking everyone to be careful and keep safety in mind," Mayor Tecklenburg said at a 9 am. news conference at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

Officials say 3,000 sandbags were given out Thursday ahead of Hermine's imminent hit on the Lowcountry.

Tecklenburg asked citizens to "batten down the hatches, hunker down and stay put for the next 24 hours" and "know that your city and other public service providers stand ready. "

Crews have been pre-cleaning drainage lines to make sure water is flowing as well as possible, and others stand by in case traffic lights go out, officials say.

Public Service continues to fill sandbags and a tree has already been cleared from a roadway.

A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch remains in effect for the Lowcountry. A tornado watch has been issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties through 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to ask the City of Charleston's hotline at 843-619-6133.

Phones have been ringing off the hook since 8 a.m., officials say.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.