Berkeley County teen dies in ATV accident

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Coroner says a 15-year-old girl died in an ATV accident Sunday.

Jasmine Lampkin was airlifted to MUSC Children's Hospital after she was thrown off of an ATV and struck a tree.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says the teen was not wearing a helmet.

