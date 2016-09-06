Officers look for man suspected in two armed robberies

Authorities are looking for a man they say robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint within three hours/

Charleston police officers say the man is suspected of pointing a gun at a clerk in a Kwik Stop on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard Monday just after 10 p.m.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s and was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, blue shorts and flip-flops, was able to leave the business with $200 in cash, according to a report.

Less than three hours later, an officer was called to the Short Trip on the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road after a suspect reportedly pulled a gun on a cashier and took two smoking pipes before driving off.

Officers believe it was the same man.

Security footage showed him drive up to the North Charleston store in a mid-2000s model Nissan Altima just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and flip flops.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.