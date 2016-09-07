Army Corps helps teach historic tradition to next generation of basket weavers

The naturally growing sweetgrass on the St. Stephen Powerhouse grounds is a weavers best friend.



The protected plant is fine and durable, attracting artisans from around the Lowcountry, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston district.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, sweetgrass basket makers and students at Miracle Academy Preparatory School will delve into the revered trade Wednesday for the third annual sweetgrass pulling day.



"There will be nearly 70 sweetgrass basket makers from around the Lowcountry harvesting sweetgrass to weave their art form," a statement to Live 5 News reads. "Additionally, students from Miracle Academy will be on hand to learn about sweetgrass pulling from the older generation," it said.

The annual event started at 7:30 a.m.

