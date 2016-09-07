CPD: 16-year-old suspect in armed robbery surrenders to police

Charleston police officers say a suspect in an armed robbery at a West Ashley convenience store surrendered himself to officers Wednesday morning.

Joshua Turner, 16, is suspected of pointing a gun at a clerk in a Kwik Stop on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard Monday just after 10 p.m.

The suspect was able to leave the business with $200 in cash, according to a report.

Less than three hours later, a North Charleston officer was called to the Short Trip on the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road after a suspect reportedly pulled a gun on a cashier and took two smoking pipes before driving off. Officers initially said they believed the same person committed the crimes.

A spokesperson for the North Charleston Police Department said they are working with Charleston police to determine if Turner is also their suspect.

Turner is scheduled to face a judge in bond court Thursday.

