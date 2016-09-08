Quantcast

School bus side-swiped by dump truck in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A bus driver had minor injuries Thursday after a school bus was side-swiped by a dump truck in West Ashley, Charleston County deputies say.

Officials say the incident happened around 7 a.m. on  Limestone Boulevard, near North Lander Lane. 

The dump truck driver fled the scene, according to a statement. 

The school bus was carrying seven West Ashley High School students, none of whom were injured. 

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. 

