School bus side-swiped by dump truck in West Ashley

A bus driver had minor injuries Thursday after a school bus was side-swiped by a dump truck in West Ashley, Charleston County deputies say.

Officials say the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Limestone Boulevard, near North Lander Lane.

The dump truck driver fled the scene, according to a statement.

The school bus was carrying seven West Ashley High School students, none of whom were injured.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

